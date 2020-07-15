Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Soila Sepulveda Castillo, better known as "Ama", age 91 peacefully passed in her home on Friday, July 10, 2020.



Ama was born February 8, 1929 in Weslaco, Texas; daughter of Antonio and Eugenia Reyes Sepulveda. Texas will always be special to Ama. It was where she met the love of her life and in her own words, "The kid that would never leave me alone when walking home from school;" our Dad/Apa-Jose Salinas Castillo. Jose and Soila married in the Catholic Church, June 22, 1944 and together they raised a big, beautiful family of 13 children. Their hearts eventually led them to move to Layton, Utah in 1963, where they bought their forever home and lived happily for over 56 years.



Those who knew Ama lost a big piece of their hearts. She was very loving and welcomed all who entered her home. She would never allow you to leave without sitting at the table and enjoying one of her homemade tortillas. Even the birds knew her love. If they waited long enough outside her kitchen door, she would walk out and throw pieces for them to enjoy as well.



When Ama was not busy caring and cooking for all those around her, she focused on making her family happy. She loved sitting on the porch spending time with her family, barbequing, walking around the mall and going to church on Sunday.



Ama was a believer in Jesus Christ and raised her children to believe and practice His teachings. Mom you will be missed everyday by your children, Juanita (Rueben) Rios, Jose Jr. (Irene), Yolanda (Jesse) Avila, Jaime, Sandy, Joey, Jeff (Darlene), Jay and Stacey, 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 36 great-great-grandchildren.



Mom, even on the hardest days without you here, we know you are still with us. We feel your caring, loving ways, and know you are praying for us. We rejoice knowing that you are now reunited with our Dad (Jose), your two sons, Nito, Gerardo, two daughters, Becky, Marty, your parents and siblings.



Mom our home will never be the same without you and you will forever be in our hearts. We will love you forever and always.



A Private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 South Chapel Street. Friends may visit with the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road at 11:30 a.m.



A luncheon to celebrate the life of Ama will be held following the interment at Chapel Street Park, 125 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.