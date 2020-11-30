Menu
Soirina Benjamin
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1939
DIED
November 20, 2020
Soirina Benjamin's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Island Memorial Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
House of Prayer Tree of Hope and Deliverance
469 South 17th Street, Newark, New Jersey 07103
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
House of Prayer Tree of Hope and Deliverance
469 South 17th Street, Newark, New Jersey 07103
