Sokratis Stassinos
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1938
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
helen greek orthodox church
Sokratis Stassinos's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Services in Rockville, MD .

Published by Cole Funeral Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Services
