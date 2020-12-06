Menu
Sondra Cole
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Sondra Cole's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hutchins Funeral Home - Franklin in Franklin, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hutchins Funeral Home - Franklin website.

Published by Hutchins Funeral Home - Franklin on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchins Funeral Home and Monuments
1402 M Street, Franklin, Nebraska 68939
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchins Funeral Home - Franklin
