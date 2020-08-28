FARMINGTON, UTAH – Our loving wife, mother and grandmother returned home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Sondra was born on January 16, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the oldest of three children. She was raised in Kaysville, graduated from Davis High School, and Utah State University. When she met her future husband Richard Merrill Farris, she was the proud owner of a '67 Mustang and always claimed that the car first caught his eye. Soon after, they were married on May 19, 1967, later being sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. Sondra and Richard were married for over 50 years. After living in a few places in Utah and Idaho, they settled in Farmington in 1975, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. Sondra was a gifted school teacher for 28 years, mostly at E. G. King Elementary in Layton, where she was awarded teacher of the year. She was also well known for playing her alter ego, O'Malley the leprechaun for her students, as well as for her poetry. Sondra was active in her church, was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and loved having parties with her friends. Sondra and Richard have four children and 15 grandchildren. She was famous for her potato salad and loved to host family gatherings, especially around Christmas. Her proudest achievement was that all of her children were sealed in the holy temple.



She is survived by her sons Jason L. (Mechelle) Farris, Roy; Bryan R. (Renee) Farris, Pleasant Grove; Brett T. (April) Farris, Woods Cross; and her daughter Adrienne L. (Blake) Empey, England, her brother Michael G. (Joan) Francom, her sister Carolyn (Dix) Merrill; grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Betty Francom and her husband Richard.



Funeral services will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N Main St, Farmington, UT at 11am, Saturday, August 29. A viewing will be held that morning from 9:30 to 10:45. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery. The family wishes to express gratitude to all those who offered prayers, love, support and care for Sondra during the last few years.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.