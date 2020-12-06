Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sondra Jeffers
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1938
DIED
December 4, 2020
Sondra Jeffers's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanders Funeral Care in Kingman, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sondra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanders Funeral Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sanders Funeral Care on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Care
203 S 1st Street, PO Box 100, Kingman, Indiana 47952
Dec
9
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Care
203 S 1st Street, PO Box 100, Kingman, Indiana 47952
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.