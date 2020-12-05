Song Taing's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME in Tacoma, WA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Song in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 5, 2020.
