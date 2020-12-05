Menu
Song Taing
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1932
DIED
October 31, 2020
Song Taing's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME in Tacoma, WA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME website.

Published by GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
