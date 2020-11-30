Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sonja Tyler
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1939
DIED
November 27, 2020
Sonja Tyler's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sonja in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street, Clinton, NC 28328
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Bethel Baptist Church
, Clinton, North Carolina
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Bethel Baptist Church
1165 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Funeral services provided by:
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
She was a great lady and friend. She made me feel like family. She will be missed. My prayers for her family
Dottie Phillips
Friend
November 29, 2020
I worked with Miss Sonja years ago at the ASCS office as a temporary. Several of those ladies have now passed. I later worked with granddaughter Kim. Never knew the connection. Both fine women. Miss Sonja was very helpful to me and sweet. Godspeed.
Carolyn Coble Best Williams
Coworker
November 29, 2020