Sonny Paxton
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1957
DIED
December 3, 2020
Sonny Paxton's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
Woodlawn Funeral Home
