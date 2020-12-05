Menu
Sophia Rodriguez
1967 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1967
DIED
November 30, 2020
Sophia Rodriguez's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Broadway Funeral Directors website.

Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
