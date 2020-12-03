Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sophie Sinigos
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1926
DIED
November 27, 2020
Sophie Sinigos's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sophie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
What a beautiful tribute. Our condolences to the family.
Mike and Kathy Krenz
December 3, 2020
The Sinogos family were next door neighbors on Mayfield Street for many years. I remember her as a proud mother of Louie and a very sweet lady who loved her husband who she usually was with. Deepest sympathy’s from Laura Garfield
Laura Garfield
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
We hope your many memories of Sophie’s life will bring you comfort.
Greg and Katie Knowles
Friend
December 2, 2020