Speck Hedgecoth's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by SPECK FUNERAL HOME - LIVINGSTON in Livingston, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Speck in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SPECK FUNERAL HOME - LIVINGSTON website.
Published by SPECK FUNERAL HOME - LIVINGSTON on Dec. 3, 2020.
