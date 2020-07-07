Spencer D. Adams Jr. died July 3, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah October 10, 1930. He married Clytie Rae Clark March 6, 1959. They are the parents of Leslie (David) Christensen, Sarah (Mark) Robinette and Jennifer (Blake) Hart and they have eleven beloved grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Spence loved his family heart and soul.



Spencer was well read in all aspects of history. He was a member of the University of Utah Sigma Chi Fraternity. Many of his lifelong friendships began in that organization. He served in the United States Army, was president of the Salt Lake Lenders Exchange and Bishop of the Kaysville Eighteenth Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Clytie served in the California Oakland Mission and also as Host and Hostess at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.



He was raised by his parents Spencer Dewey Adams Sr., the World Series baseball player, and Bertha Gladys Boylin from Farmington, Utah. In the small town of Layton, Utah, everyone knew him and his constant companion, a little dog named "Pooch." Pooch knew when school was about to let out for the day and lay, chin on paws, in the middle of the sidewalk waiting for "S.D." All the other children had to walk around "Pooch."



Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.