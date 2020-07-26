On July 1, 2020, we lost our beloved husband, treasured son and brother, and adored daddy Spencer De Mar Riley. He will be greatly missed by his wife Chona Domiquel Esperida; children Aiyana Janae (10) and Daemon Maverick (8), parents De Mar B and Linda Riley, siblings Bridgette (Adam) Anderson, Cami Riley, Megan (Jon) Murray and Krystal (Casey) Bangerter.Spencer was born on August 30, 1978 in Bountiful, Utah. He grew up in Farmington and loved exploring and catching lizards and other creatures in the nearby fields. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Spencer graduated from Viewmont High School while concurrently earning an Associate's Degree from Weber State University. He then served faithfully in the Rome, Italy Mission loving the people, the food, and acquiring a great command of the language. After returning home, he graduated from Weber State University Summa Cum Laude in 2003 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geosciences. Spencer then went on to earn a Master's Degree from Arizona State University in Geological Sciences specializing in the study of Volcanology. For his thesis he studied the ground deformation of the active volcano Mount Cameroon, installing a tiltmeter array on the surface in Cameroon, Africa. He continued to travel internationally researching his field. Spencer also enjoyed being a teaching assistant in Geology and Advanced Physical Volcanology at Arizona State University. It was important to him to encourage his students to realize their full abilities and potential. Throughout these years he became a published author in professional journals. After graduation, Spencer began working in the oil industry for Schlumberger, and was working in Abu Dhabi when he met the love of his life, Chona. They were married on January 5, 2009, and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple September 29, 2011. They moved from Denver to Oklahoma where Spencer worked for Devon Energy as a Petrophysicist, and as a liaison between Devon and Oklahoma State University. He also founded two real estate investment companies, where he functioned as managing partner for Rising Phoenix LLC, and owner operator of Drakarys LLC.The couple welcomed two beautiful children, Aiyana and Daemon, whom Spencer cherished and adored. His children will remember him as a loving, supportive father, giving of his time and knowledge, being playful, and always ready to cook up a gourmet meal. Spencer found any excuse to have family time and loved sharing his many hobbies. He was passionate about being outside in nature, enjoying hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, Corvettes, trucks, camping, rock climbing, Koi fish collecting, raising Bengal cats, his Australian Shepherds and Border Collie, Astronomy and Volcanology.Spencer loved learning, and he became accomplished at anything he decided to try. He had a brilliant mind, but people will mostly remember his generous spirit that never missed an opportunity to serve. He taught his children by example to notice a need and give what you can. Spencer loved to pay for a stranger's breakfast, teach scouts new skills, and donate resources to charitable causes. He will be greatly missed for his love and devotion to family and friends, his zest for life, his love of nature, his determined character, and his tenderness with his wife and precious children.Graveside services will be held Wednesday July 22, 2020 10:00 AM at the Farmington City Cemetery. Because of the Covid 19 virus, services will be attended by family and invited guests. Masks are encouraged.These services will be available to view live via Zoom.Topic: Funeral Services for Spencer RileyTime: Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am (The Zoom meeting is scheduled to open 30 minutes prior to the funeral services, so starting at 9:30 am)The Zoom address is:The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the profound outpouring of Love and Support. We feel your sincere condolences and are strengthened by them.