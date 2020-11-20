Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ssgt Myers
1915 - 1944
BORN
May 11, 1915
DIED
January 21, 1944
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
Ssgt Myers's passing at the age of 28 on Friday, January 21, 1944 has been publicly announced by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ssgt in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Service
12:30p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave, Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Nov
23
Graveside service
Dresden Cemetery
, Dresden, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Thank you for your service Arthur. RIP
Kristen
November 19, 2020