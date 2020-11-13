Menu
Stacy Boatright
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1940
DIED
November 11, 2020
Stacy Boatright's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fraker Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, Tennessee 37763
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, Tennessee 37763
Funeral services provided by:
Fraker Funeral Home
