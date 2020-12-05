Menu
Stacy Payne
1971 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1971
DIED
November 27, 2020
Stacy Payne's passing at the age of 49 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
