Stacy Snider-Barnes
1969 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1969
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
pittsburgh steelers
Stacy Snider-Barnes's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stacy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
614 Warren Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446
Nov
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
614 Warren Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446
Funeral services provided by:
Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
my deepest sympathy to the family i had worked with stacy at gm such a great person she will be deeply missed mary gilbert
mary gilbert
November 12, 2020