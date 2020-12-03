Stanley Brown's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vinson Mortuary LLC in Steubenville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stanley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vinson Mortuary LLC website.
Published by Vinson Mortuary LLC on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.