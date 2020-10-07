Stanley George Charlton



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend Stanley George Charlton, 79, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1941 in Ogden, Utah, the son of George E and Fay Robertson Charlton. After graduating from High School he attended Weber State College. He served in the US Army and Air Force Reserves.



Stan married Christine McKnight on November 23, 1990 in Ogden, Utah.



He was a member of various Utah organizations including a military support organization. He enjoyed building, almost any DIY projects, golfing, bowling, but especially visiting with his family.



After retirement from the State of Utah and the Air Force Reserves, he enjoyed various other jobs.



Stan is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Chris of Ogden; sons, Trevor (Rosalie) of Las Vegas, Corey (Allyson) of Las Vegas, and Tracy (Cindy) of Roy; stepson, Chris (Emily) Jones of Salt Lake City; daughter, Nicole Martinez of Mantua; 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nan (Larry) Nalder. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fay Charlton; grandson, Cameron Charlton; and granddaughter, Aubrey Martinez.



Family services will be held. Stan will be buried at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity.







Thoughts and Memories







I just want to say a few words about Stan. We lost a great man in our lives. He was a man of large stature but had the heart of a giant.



He found joy in helping others and if this included him in the process of making repairs, building or creating something, even it if meant another trip to the ER for stitches in one of his fingers (again), he was still happy to do it. He loved seeing the end result.



Right now, he is looking down at each of us as we are his end result. A beautiful marriage and 30 years together, with his wife Chris, my sister. His kids, you brought him such joy and pride. He was so immensely proud of each of you and the lives that you have built for yourselves. He reveled in your successes, he felt your pain as it was his own, and was always ready to step in with support and words of encouragement to keep you moving forward, and each of you have done just that. You are his legacy, your sadness and tears are a testament to what he means to each of you and to the man, husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, and friend that he was to each of us.



When I would visit, and after Chris had gone to sleep his beloved four legged critters had settled in for the night, Stan and I would stay up and chit chat, watch cooking shows, old movies, fixer up type shows or whatever had been dvr'd as we both despised commercials. When he and Chris moved from AZ to UT, he became my "telecontractor" on any home repairs I might have questions on. Again, he was always willing to help.



He spoke so highly of all of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He also enjoyed his golf outings with Chris and Nan. He loved watching the Utes Basketball. He loved it around his birthday when he could, for a very short period of time, joke that he was a "year older" than Nan. That always made him chuckle. He was a very proud, and rightfully so, military man.



Losing Stan is very painful for all of us. My father passed when I was 12 and I didn't know my father well. Stan was like a father to me and a grandpa to my daughter Samantha. I witnessed, through him, what it meant to be a dad and I will always cherish the role he played in our lives.



Our hearts hurt bu he doesn't hurt anymore. When God decided it was time to bring his angel home, he was able to pass in the loving arms of his wife. As heartbroken as I am that he is gone, I take comfort in knowing that his final moments were filled with love. Just love. He is physically gone but he remains with us, in our hearts and in our minds. He will continue to guide each of us just in a different way. When you stop and you think about Stan, dad, grandpa, that will always be his way of letting you know that you are not alone, he is with you.



Rest in peace my dear friend, I love you and I am honored and blessed that you were in my life. ~ Liz







Dad would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He loved his family so much! ~ Jared







Some of our fondest memories of grandpa, Caden, Abby, and I have is how involved he was in our lives. He always made an effort to come to our sporting events and other activities in life. One fun memory we all have is when he helped dad build the playhouse. Grandpa would always bring breakfast from Carl's Jr. and have extras for us kids. We love him so much! ~ Hannah, Caden, and Abby







When I helped him build the patio cover at the Syracuse house. ~ Brandon







Dad taught me by example. He taught us how to work hard and how to help and serve others. He was kind and had a great sense of humor. ~ Trev







I remember going to the dog festival every year with Samantha, sometimes Abby and grandpa and Chris. ~ Teyla







Going over on Sunday's and visiting with grandpa and Chris. We loved playing and spoiling Sandy with love and treats. We looked forward to getting a drink out of the fridge in the garage during each visit. ~ David, Jason, and Teyla







Helping grandpa and grandma moving furniture to get ready to paint a couple of rooms and putting things back when they were done. ~ Jason







When Tracy and I were first dating, he introduced me to Stan and Chris. We had a dinner with the family. I was asked several questions, one of them was "does Tracy talk to you?" I am not sure if it was that visit or another while were dating he kissed me on top of my head. I remember thinking, is this what unconditional love is like from a father. He was one of the men that helped me change my perspective that not all men were to be feared.







Another touching moment was when my mom first received the news she had stage 4 lung cancer. I went on a surprise visit after student teaching. I had questions and needed his perspective. I remember the comfort he offered and him honestly answering my questions. I loved that he welcomed me into his home and not bothered by my surprise visit.







A funny memory: my family and I were asked to help with a yard sale when Stan and Chris lived in Syracuse. We helped set up and clean up. We also helped with managing sales of the items. Jason was approached by a guy and asked how much a trail or wagon was. He said $10, the guy said he would take it. I remember thinking, oh crap, it needed to be sold for a lot more than that. Stan's response was "our goal was to sell stuff and Jason did that." He wasn't upset but encouraged Jason to continue to keep on helping with the garage sale. I remember the kids were excited when he shared the profits from the yard sale. ~ Cindy







He taught me about hard work and how to be a dad. He was always there when I needed him or had questions. The last lesson he taught me was how to build and extension cord; something so simple, but so impactful to me. He didn't hesitate. He was always there when you needed him. ~ Corey







He would often take me to the swap meet. We would look around and try to find something useful or cool. Also, I looked forward to him coming home from the reserves on weekends. He would bring me gas station food and an MRE I could go through and eat what I wanted. I also looked forward to him bringing a pie home from KFC. I am going to miss him, but know I will see him again someday. ~ Tracy





