Stanley R. Clark., Age 84, of Pittsburgh, passed away September 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the Mary Louise (Muse) Clark of 58 years; Son of the late Emery and Shirls Clark. He was the loving brother of Earl Clark and Lloyd (Gloria) Clark; He is also survived by a host of extended family and cherished friends and neighbors.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.