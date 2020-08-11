Stanley "Jerry" Frydrych
Age 83 of Monroeville, formerly of Wilmerding, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Bair) Frydrych. Loving father Jerry (Ginger) Frydrych, John (Dorry) Frydrych, Diane (Richard) Zdinak, and Jean (Paul) O'Connor. Proud grandfather of Cristy (Tom), Stan, and Melinda Frydrych, Logan and Jordan Zdinak, and Emma O'Connor; and adoring great-grandfather of Morrigan. Also survived by his dear friend of over 70 years, Henry Slonska. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Albert and Nellie Loretta (Wyzykowski) Frydrych; and his sister, Patricia (Gilbert) Hlavac. Stanley honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the military, he began his career in law enforcement as a Monroeville Police Officer, where he proudly served the community for more than 24 years. Jerry was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, August 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that masks are required and the maximum occupancy is 25 persons at one time. Funeral Service will be private for the family and entombment will be at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
