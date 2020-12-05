Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stanley Hubbard
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
Stanley Hubbard's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home Of Wilkes in Moravian Falls, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stanley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home Of Wilkes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Adams Funeral Home Of Wilkes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes Chapel
2109 Moravian Falls Road, Moravian Falls, North Carolina 28654
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home Of Wilkes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.