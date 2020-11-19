Stanley D. Johnson, age 69, passed away November 14, 2020, following a long illness. Stanley was born September 23, 1951 in Ogden, Utah the son of Stanley Ray Johnson Jr. and Delores Grange Johnson. He graduated from Viewmont High School in 1969. He formally lived in Centerville and was residing in Clearfield at his time of passing.



Stanley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in California. He also served in the Army.



During his working career he had been a bank loan officer, worked in business management, was a substitute teacher and owned his own car wash.



Stanley enjoyed skiing, camping and loved flying and had his pilot license to do so. He loved his grandchildren and loved being with them. He also loved his pet cat who was his companion for the last 14 years.



Stanley is survived by his sons, Stanley D. Johnson Jr., Sean D. Johnson, Joshua D. Johnson, Timothy D. Johnson, Mike D Johnson and Steven D. Johnson; two sisters, Kara Sanchez and Suzette Barkdull, brother Brett Johnson and 6 grandchildren, Kyeler, Lily, Samantha, Ian, Kimber and River.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.