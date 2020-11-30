Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stanley Koskela
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1953
DIED
November 27, 2020
Stanley Koskela's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing in Hibbing, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stanley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Open Door Church
12025 Corey Tracts Road, Hibbing, Minnesota 55746
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Open Door Church
12025 Corey Tracts Road, Hibbing, Minnesota 55746
Dec
2
Interment
12:00p.m.
Hibbing Park Maple Hill Cemetery
Highway 169, Hibbing, Minnesota 55746
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.