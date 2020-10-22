Of North Braddock, age 85, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



Beloved husband of Katherine (Latz) Kubeldzis for 41 years.



Dear brother of James Kubeldzis and Carol Kubeldzis, both of North Versailles.



Tucker was a 1953 graduate of Braddock High School and he was a U.S. Navy veteran with service aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal.



Tucker worked in various places including the Union Switch and Signal in Swissvale for a short period of time. Later, he was the general manager for the Slovak Club in North Braddock, in addition to managing the multi-located Carl's Taverns, He was also employed at Rebecca Residence in Wilkinsburg.



Tucker was a staunch fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.



Tucker's viewing and service will be private.



Tucker will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Braddock Catholic Cemetery.



Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.