Stanley Rajala
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1936
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Lions Club
Trinity Lutheran Church
Stanley Rajala's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse in L'Anse, MI .

Published by Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse
