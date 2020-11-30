Menu
Stanley Sakowych
1923 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1923
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Stanley Sakowych's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Biondi Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, New Jersey 07110
