Stanley Tresnick's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stanley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh website.
Published by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.