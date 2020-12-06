Menu
Starling Matthews
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1927
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Army
General Motors
Starling Matthews's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
304 East Williams, Danville, Illinois 61832
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
304 East Williams, Danville, Illinois 61832
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
304 East Williams, Danville, Illinois 61832
