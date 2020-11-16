Stella Bruno's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Noga Funeral Home, Inc. in New Castle, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stella in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Noga Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Noga Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 16, 2020.
