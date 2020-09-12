Formerly of Braddock, age 85, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.



Born the daughter of the late Vincenzo "Jimmy" and the late Mamie Martelli



Beloved sister of Flora (the late John) Dihtzeruk, Louise (the late Michael "King") Gambino, Joseph (Lorraine) Martelli, Dominic (Deborah) Martelli, and Vincent (Donna Birdsong) Martelli.



Preceded in death by sisters; Anna Marie Potocnik and Delores (surviving spouse Robert) Hornyak.



Special aunt to James (Jordan) Martelli.



Also survives by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Stella was the former owner of The Cellar Restaurant in North Braddock and also owned Stella's Beauty Salon, which was the pride of her life. She had a passion for cooking, caring for children, and loved traveling, especially to Italy.



Friends welcome to a memorial visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 1111 Monroeville Ave.; Turtle Creek, PA 15145; (412) 823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held at 1 p.m.



Stella will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.