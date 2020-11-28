Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stella Perry
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Meals On Wheels
Roman Catholic
Stella Perry's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stella in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament
Funeral services provided by:
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.