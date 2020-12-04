Menu
Stephanie Burney
1971 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1971
DIED
November 22, 2020
Stephanie Burney's passing at the age of 49 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
