Stephanie Delahoussaye's passing at the age of 55 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman in Quitman, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stephanie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman website.