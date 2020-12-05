Menu
Stephanie Dixon
1953 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1953
DIED
November 30, 2020
Stephanie Dixon's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Cincinnati, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Dec
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
