Stephanie Harris
1969 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1969
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Box Elder High School
Huntsman Cancer Institute
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Utah State University
Stephanie Harris's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, UT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East, Brigham City, UT 84302
Dec
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Brigham City
205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302
Dec
4
Interment
1:00p.m.
Grover Wyoming Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
a loved one
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 30, 2020