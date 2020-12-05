Menu
Stephanie Hilaszek
1926 - 2019
BORN
June 30, 1926
DIED
December 12, 2019
Stephanie Hilaszek's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 has been publicly announced by John G. Ligda Funeral Director in Evergreen Park, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John G. Ligda Funeral Director website.

Published by John G. Ligda Funeral Director on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 S Kedzie Avenue, Evergreen Park, Illinois 60805
Dec
16
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 S Kedzie Avenue, Evergreen Park, Illinois 60805
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine of Alexandria
4100 W. 107th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453
Funeral services provided by:
John G. Ligda Funeral Director
