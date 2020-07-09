Stephanie Louise Chavez



July 30, 1979 ~ July 1, 2020







Stephanie Louise Chavez, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, during a domestic violence dispute.



Stephanie was born July 30, 1979, in Ogden, UT to MaryAnne Martinez. She was raised by her mom and Richard Lujan in the Ogden City area. She attended schools in the Ogden City School District where she made many lifelong friends. She quit school to experience what life had to offer and eventually went back to school and graduated from George Washington High School in 2012. She was so proud of her accomplishment. Once Stephanie set a goal, she always achieved it, no matter what it took.



She worked many jobs from fast food, retail, production, and call centers, where she made even more friends. She decided it was time for a career and several years ago she went back to school to learn phlebotomy. She went to work for Ogden Clinic and worked in the Women's Center at McKay Dee Hospital as a lab assistant. The clinic became her second home. She loved her job and work family and they loved her in return.



Stephanie's only wish in life was to become a mother. She tried for many years and her wish finally came true. She welcomed her first love, Sergio in 2016 and her second love, Stephann in 2017. She was born to be a mother and loved her boys more than anything in this world. They were the center of her universe. Everything she did in life, she did for them.



Stephanie loved her family and everyone she loved was family to her. It didn't matter if you were blood or not. Everyone was her "cousin", or "brother" or "sister". She had a special relationship with her brothers, James LeRoy Espinosa and DaVontae Spinks. They were partners in crime and always had each-others back.



She had the most wonderful, caring heart and was always there for anyone in need. She was always up for an adventure and was willing to try anything once. She could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything and made friends wherever she went with her easy and outgoing nature.



Stephanie enjoyed many things in life. She loved camping and swimming at the dam. She loved horror movies and squeezing the arm of whoever was sitting next to her when the scary parts came on. She loved travelling and experiencing new places. (Sorry you never made it to New Orleans). She loved fireworks and was so excited for the 4th of July. We will enjoy every explosion of color for you Sissy. She loved music and always had it turned up full blast and belted out the lyrics. Even if she didn't know what they were and made them up as she went along. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Whether it was shopping, talking on the phone to hear the latest gossip, going for a ride through the canyon, or going out to eat. It didn't matter what she did, she just wanted to be around those who loved her.



Stephanie is survived by her beautiful sons, Sergio and Stephann Chavez, her parents, MaryAnne Martinez and Richard Lujan, brothers, LeRoy Espinosa and DaVontae Spinks, nieces and nephews that she loved like her own children, Cameron, Gavin, James, Lily, Jorden, and Arieona, and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends, too numerous to count.



She is preceded in death by her Nina, Faye Byrne, her Nino (AKA Daddy Boo), John "Butch" Byrne, her beloved cousin Troy Cabral and her "Grams" Philomena Martinez, and Maria Carmen Flores.



Sissy's beautiful soul was taken from us too soon and she will be greatly missed by all. We love you Stephanie more than words can ever express and you will forever be in our hearts.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St. Ogden, UT. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, Rosary will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.





