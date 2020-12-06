Menu
Stephanie McCammon
1972 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1972
DIED
November 29, 2020
Stephanie McCammon's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach, FL .

Published by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
