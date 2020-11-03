Stephanie Jean (Hoover) Salvesen Dec. 4, 1963 - Nov. 1, 2020

Cue the music to "Watch out here I come!" Things are about to get a little bit more fun in Heaven!

Stephanie passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from a lingering illness and a previous accident.

Stephanie was born to Richard Eugene Hoover and Shirley Mussetter on Dec. 4, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. And is the youngest of four girls. Stephanie was raised in Ohio until she was 14 and her family relocated to Cache Valley after joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Stephanie started her adult life younger than most. She married Dennis Scott on March 21, 1980 and later that year welcomed a baby boy into the world. Three years later she welcomed a baby girl. Nine years later they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. Several years later they divorced.

Stephanie worked several jobs over the years. She found that she could do anything she put her mind to. She worked in the restaurant business, production work, retail, sales, office management, and bookkeeping. She found her true calling, love, and passion when she entered the medical field. She graduated from Stevens Henagar College as the valedictorian of her medical assistant class. She worked as a medical Assistant, surgical assistant, and as an Optometrist's Assistant. She also graduated from the Brigham City Police Citizen Academy.

On Jan. 4, 2003 Stephanie married the love of her life James Salvesen. And immediately gained 5 more daughters that loved and adored her. Jim and Stephanie were sealed for time and eternity in the Brigham City Temple on April 14, 2018.

Stephanie loved to have fun! She loved entertainment. Games, music, shows, sporting events, movies or parties, it didn't matter what it was; as long as there was an opportunity to smile, laugh, scream, clap, or cheer, she was all in.

Stephanie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as a Cub Scout leader, nursery leader, primary teacher, Sunday school teacher, young women's advisor, and relief society teacher. She especially loved working with the youth.

Stephanie is survived by her husband, James Salvesen, and her children: Julie (Bill) Snow, Amber (Curt) King, Chris (Staci) Scott, Mikelle (Billy) Shaw, Kimberly (AJ) Bate, Jennifer (Eric) Glismann, Jamey (Derek) Maddy. Her sisters: Sharon (Paul) Wilcox, Shana Balzer, Susan (Todd) Greenly. Seventeen grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stephanie is preceded in death by her parents: Richard Hoover, Shirley Mussetter, her stepfather Don Mussetter, and brother in law, Rick Balzer.

The family would like to share their deep appreciation for Dr. Beard and his staff, Rocky Mountain Hospice, and her sweet ministering sister Jacklyn Whitten.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City.

Viewings will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery. Click this link to view additional details about Stephanie's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/stephanie-salvesen

Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.