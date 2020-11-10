Menu
Stephen Allen
1968 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1968
DIED
November 3, 2020
Stephen Allen's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
34 W. Pleasant St, W. Mulberry Entrance, Springfield, Ohio 45506
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
34 W. Pleasant St, W. Mulberry Entrance, Springfield, Ohio 45506
Funeral services provided by:
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
