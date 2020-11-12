Menu
Stephen Bohen
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1955
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
ohio state university
Stephen Bohen's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quinn Funeral Home website.

Published by Quinn Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, PA 16502
Nov
13
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My sympathy to the family of Steve Bohen. I will remember Steve as the marvelous voice of the Gannon Golden Knights basketball teams. Most memorable was his play-calling of the 1986-87 men's team which advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game. I was among the over 2,500 Gannon supporters who traveled to Springfield, Massachusetts for the Final Four. I will never forget sharing in the excitement of those two days with Steve and the many other Gannon fans. He was a true gentleman and a fine representative of sports broadcasting. He will be missed.
Jim Mack
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
To Steve's family, and LONG list of friends and acquaintances, My deepest sympathy. I will always cherish hearing Steve call Gannon basketball games and seeing him in the radio booth. He was a true professional, who's love of sports and kindness could be felt over the air. Erie has lost another legend, but he will be remembered forever by so many.
Dan Pollock
November 11, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord! And let perpetual light shine upon him.May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.
Deacon Tom Matusiak
Teacher
November 11, 2020
Terri and Bob, I offer my deepest sympathy and am praying for you and your family during this time of grief. There are so many good memories of Steve from our days at Gannon. May your memories bring comfort and peace as you celebrate a life well-lived. May Steve now rest in the arms of our loving God.
Craig J Heuser
November 11, 2020
To Steve's Family,
I offer my sincere condolences on your loss.
Steve was a colleague at Gannon and he always had a smile.
Charlie Bennett
Charles A. Bennett
November 11, 2020
Maggie and family, please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of your brother. I will keep you and your family in my prayers, especially that Stephen be resting in the arms of Jesus as I write this. God Bless, Darleen Miller Wilkinson
Darleen Wilkinson
November 11, 2020