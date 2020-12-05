Stephen Ernst's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snouffer Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stephen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snouffer Funeral Home website.
Published by Snouffer Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
