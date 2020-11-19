Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen Gulis
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1926
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Ronald Mcdonald House
Stephen Gulis's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven in Grand Haven, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stephen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.