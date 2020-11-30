Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen Henley
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1952
DIED
November 20, 2020
Stephen Henley's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stephen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Archer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crosby Lake Cemetery
Hwy 100, Starke, Florida 32091
Funeral services provided by:
Archer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.