Stephen Hicks
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1952
DIED
October 27, 2020
Stephen Hicks's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Scottdale, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale, Pennsylvania 15683
Oct
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale, Pennsylvania 15683
Funeral services provided by:
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
