Stephen Long
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1943
DIED
November 20, 2020
Stephen Long's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Our condolences from Bill and Kevin Wingard (from the Greek Club)
Bill Wingard
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
My heart is very saddened with Steve’s passing. I have his family in my thoughts and prayers. God be with all of them. The world has lost a very special man of God.
Joanne Ferretti Weidl
Friend
November 24, 2020
Mark Sheets
November 23, 2020
What great friends. The time we spent when you'll visited us down here in La. Stacie and I share our love and will miss Steve so very much. He will always be in our hearts. Love Mark and Stacie
Mark and Stacie Sheets
Friend
November 23, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Steve's passing. I'm sure that John & Dorothy already have greeted him in heaven. Our sympathies and thoughts are with your family. Sincerely, John, Susan, Isabella and John-Paul Gera.
John Gera
Friend
November 23, 2020
Steve always seemed to be smiling. I remember how much he used to love watching us play softball for Longs Catering. I know we had a blast.
Paul Mears
Friend
November 23, 2020