Stephen J. Mann, Age 81, of South Park, Previously of Dormont, passed away Monday, June 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Luisa Mann; loving father of Louisa (Jim) Gilchrist, Lisa (Chuck) Staskiewicz, Stephanie (Sean) Creehan, Michael Mann, & Heather (David) Vogel; Proud grandfather of Lindsay (Jason) Bajek, Shane Gilchrist, Cody (Gabrielle) Gilchrist, Chelsea, Sarah, and Blane Staskiewicz, Mackenzie (Dustin) Roux, Madison, Morgan, and Mitchell Creehan, Mason and Preston Vogel; and great-grandfather to Layla and Eva Bajek and Idris Roux. Son of the late Henry and Juanita Mann. He was the loving brother of Gretchen Campbell, Mary Mann, Peter Mann, Susie Morbitzer, Joseph Mann, and Bridget Schafer. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and adored cats Gato and Maxine Mann. Stephen was in the United States Coast Guard, during this time he met his beloved wife of 60 years, Luisa Mann. Stephen was a lover of Volkswagens including his recently acquired 1964 Bahama Blue Beatle, Gizmo. Friends and family received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 at Beinhauer Family Funeral Home at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 1:00pm at St Valentine Catholic Church, 2710 Ohio St, Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Service Organizations, Inc. (uso.org
).
Published by Legacy from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.