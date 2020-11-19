Menu
Stephen Mills
1963 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1963
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Scout Master
Stephen Mills's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE in La Porte, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE website.

Published by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe St, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
